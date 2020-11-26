Active+ Celebrates Opening Of Largest Rehabilitation Centre On The Hibiscus Coast

Active+ Silverdale is celebrating the launch of its brand new custom built rehabilitation and physiotherapy centre – the largest of its kind on the Hibiscus Coast.

Two years in the making, Active+ Silverdale boasts a daycare on the ground floor, while a medical centre, pharmacy, dentist, a café and the Active+ clinic occupy the first floor. The clinic itself provides a vast range of rehab services, including physiotherapy, acupuncture, vestibular retraining, PINC cancer rehabilitation, injury prevention, Pilates, post-operative rehabilitation and Bradcliff Breathing therapy

Pip Catchpole, the director and a practicing clinician at Active+ Silverdale has been uncompromising in her search for the perfect spot. She was delighted to find the ideal building at 3 Brian Smith Drive, Silverdale.

“I searched for a long time for a building that would offer easy access, plenty of parking and also the space for an open interdisciplinary facility with a great outlook,” Pip explains. “My goal was to create a space where staff and clients would feel really comfortable, and that’s exactly what we have achieved.”

“We want Active+ Silverdale to be a health hub for the community, where people can make contact and book in with a range of health professionals,” she adds. “Within our clinic, we have occupational therapists, physiotherapists, psychologists, hand therapists, podiatrists, and dietitians – enabling us to tailor treatments precisely to the people that need us. We can provide client care from acute injuries, through to support within the home and community and return to work following an injury or illness.”

As well as developing a multi-disciplinary healthcare hub that the community can trust for their rehabilitation needs,

Pip has no plans to stand still now the doors have been opened. The team at Active+ Silverdale are continuing to look for and have plans to expand on what they offer to the community.

“We have already started conversations and are building relationships with local charities, offering our services to some more vulnerable people in the community,” says Pip. “We are also looking forward to providing more employment opportunities. We have the space for two additional physiotherapists within the Silverdale premises and as work volume increases, this will be looked into. We currently have job opportunities for occupational therapists and we are looking to add a message therapist to the team as well.”

Active+ Silverdale has been part of the Active+ network, one of the country’s only remaining 100% Kiwi owned physiotherapy and rehabilitation groups, since 2014.

Active+ Silverdale offers, physiotherapy, acupuncture, vestibular retraining, PINC cancer rehabilitation, injury prevention, Pilates, post-operative rehabilitation and Bradcliff Breathing therapy. The highly experienced physiotherapists will offer services designed to prevent, assess, treat, rehabilitate, and manage injuries. The team can register ACC claims so patients can come straight to the clinic, referrals are not necessary. There is free onsite parking to the back of the clinic and there is also full access for disabled or wheelchair requirements.

Active+ New Zealand was founded by Gill Webb in 1990. Since then, it is estimated that Active+ has helped more than 300,000 New Zealanders with injury prevention, rehabilitation and wellness.

There is now a growing network of clinics and facilities across the North and South Islands that deliver physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehabilitation services. Over 700 clinicians deliver services to New Zealanders every day in their workplaces, in their homes and from the practices.

For more details, visit activeplus.co.nz or follow Active+ on Facebook.

