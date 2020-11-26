News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Can Play Key Part In Pharmaceutical And Consumer Health

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 8:49 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand has huge capabilities in growing plants for medicine for the soaring pharmaceutical and consumer health industry, a defining new biotech economic study report says.

The landmark BioTechNZ study analysed the state of biotechnology and its impact and benefits for the New Zealand economy and society.

New Zealand coupled with its wealth of knowledge in the primary sector and its distinctive growing conditions, it often results in an increased amount of high value active ingredients which are of huge benefit for the health sector.

Medicinal cannabis is projected to be worth $US97 billion by 2026 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 33 percent.

Following a law change, a medicinal cannabis scheme came into effect on April 1 this year which enables licensed businesses and individuals to cultivate, manufacture, supply and export medicinal cannabis products in New Zealand.

BioTechNZ executive director Dr Zahra Champion says they anticipate the New Zealand market for medicinal cannabis will move more quickly than other international medicinal cannabis markets.

Increasingly, consumers are demanding ethically focused products with the least waste or environmental impact. This is creating new markets for biotechnology that can help reduce waste or create value from waste.


“Our research has identified a number of barriers that need to be overcome to enable the growth of the New Zealand biotechnology market,” Dr Champion says.

“The current regulatory framework governing genetic modified organisms (GMO) is a major barrier to growth for the New Zealand biotechnology sector.

“We also need to develop a specialist biotech fund to attract international biotech investors and companies that are used to larger, longer term investments associated with biotechnology.

“As of now we need to drive change in New Zealand’s approach to understanding of genetic modification and review regulations relating to biotechnology and genetics.

“The science of genetics has developed considerably since our regulations were put in place and they don’t recognise the multitude of new technologies that exist to modify genetic material so our regulation is a bit like a hammer when we might be better off with a selection of chisels.”

Modern biotechnology also includes selective breeding in plants and animals for particular traits through DNA profiling, to produce plants resistant to insects and livestock with better meat or wool quality.

It can also include the identification of microorganisms that can clean up pollution in soil, air or water or the development of medications that selectively target diseases or cancer cells.

The report says as the pace of population growth and climate change has accelerated, biotechnology has been identified as a critical technology.

Its wide application illustrates how a country’s success may depend to a large extent on the national capabilities in mastering production and innovation in these crucial areas.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 