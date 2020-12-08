6 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are six new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Of the six new cases:

One person arrived on 3 December from the United Arab Emirates via Australia. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on 3 December from Hungary via Germany and Qatar. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on 1 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person was retested following an inconclusive result from the routine testing at around day three. They tested positive on day 5. They are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on 1 December from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on 3 December from the United Kingdom via Singapore. They tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person arrived on 5 December from Turkey via Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. They were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on arrival and had a positive test on day 2.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 54.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,729.

Yesterday laboratories processed 2,894 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,315,201.



Pakistan men’s cricket team

Laboratories have completed processing the team’s day 12 swabs. All results are negative.

52 members of the squad will be released from the MIQ facilities in Christchurch today. One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered. One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution.

After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community.

Within the Pakistan men’s cricket team there were:

· six acute COVID-19 cases; all now recovered except for the one remaining in the Christchurch quarantine facility.

· four team members had positive PCR results, but are considered historical cases.



November Quarantine Cluster

All people who tested positive as part of the November Quarantine Cluster have recovered and been released from isolation.



NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,395,700 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 134,805,371 and users have created 5,426,138 manual diary entries.

© Scoop Media

