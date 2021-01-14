News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Manage Mental Health Early For Better Overall Health And Longer Life: Study

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Poor mental health earlier in life leads to poor physical health in later life, according to a new study.

A collaboration between the University of Auckland, the University of Michigan and Duke University in the US, the study investigated 50 years of births in New Zealand and followed them for 30 years.

It found that people admitted to hospital for a mental health issue had increased risk of mortality within the 30-year period, regardless of whether they had also been in hospital for their physical health. The results were the same for men and women across the age range.

Further, a mental health hospitalisation increased the risk of a later admission for physical health, independent of previous hospital visits for physical health.

Results were again the same for men and women across the age range, associations were similar for all mental disorder types and risks were increased for all chronic physical health conditions.

One of the study’s authors, Associate Professor Barry Milne from University of Auckland social research centre COMPASS, says results suggest that dealing with mental health disorders early may help prevent later disease.

“Even if the association is not causal, mental disorders are salient early warning signs for later physical health problems and early death,” he says.

“This suggests the importance of joined-up healthcare services, for example, embedding physical health screening and prevention into mental health treatment.”

Led by Assistant Professor Leah Richmond-Rakerd from the University of Michigan, the study assessed hospitalisations for mental health conditions, chronic physical health conditions and mortality over a 30-year period from 1988 to 2018.

Mental health conditions diagnosed in inpatient hospitals affected four percent of the population, and included substance use disorder, psychotic disorder, mood disorder, neurotic disorder, self-harm and other disorders.

Chronic physical conditions diagnosed in inpatient hospitals, which affected 20 percent of the population, included gout, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), traumatic brain injury, stroke, myocardial infarction, coronary heart disease and cancer.

The cohort was 2,349,897 people born in New Zealand between 1928 and 1978 and aged from 10 to 60 at the start of the period.

Published today in JAMA Network Open, the study is distinguished by its long-term follow-up, the use of hospital records rather than a retrospective report, and the ability to establish a chronological sequence.

A further study will investigate the role of mental health in later dementia.

Read the full study: ‘Longitudinal associations of mental disorders with physical diseases and mortality among 2.3 million New Zealand Citizens’ by Richmond-Rakerd, L.S., D’Souza, S., Milne, B.J., Caspi, A, and Moffitt, T.E. JAMA Network Open.

Funding for the research was through grants AG032282 and AG049789 from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and grant MR/P005918 from the U.K. Medical Research Council.
Additional support was provided by NIA grant P30 AG034424 through the Duke Population Research Institute, National Institute of Child Health and Development grant P2C HD065563 through the Duke Population Research Center, NIA grant P30 AG028716, and the Jacobs Foundation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 