News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

National Hauora Coalition Calls For More Fundamental Solutions To Our GP Shortage

Monday, 18 January 2021, 8:59 am
Press Release: National Hauora Coalition

Recent media has highlighted the apparent shortage of General Practice (GP) doctors in Aotearoa and the requirement of GPs to pay the cost of managed isolation for any overseas recruits. In response, National Hauora Coalition (NHC) Chief Executive, Simon Royal, has commented that “whilst our own clinics are experiencing first-hand the challenges associated from these shortages, we believe this is symptomatic of bigger issues within our health system which should be the priority focus – namely the underinvestment to date in developing our own population as medical practitioners. We do not have a medical workforce that is representative of our population and we do not see how having more non-indigenous GPs from overseas will help that.” Currently Māori make up 15.8% of Aotearoa’s population, yet are only 3% of GPs. Note that this is not taking into account future demographic shifts with 22% of Aotearoa’s under 25 population being Māori or that 29% of all births being Māori.

In addition, Mr Royal noted, “the answers to these challenges must lie at home, not overseas. There are real opportunities for large employers such as DHBs to increase the diversity of their workforce. Not a single DHB in Aotearoa has the same percentage of Māori employed as compared to their local population. Nationally it is 7.9% compared to a Māori population of 15.8%. By employing more Māori, DHBs can directly contribute to local Māori employment rates, providing more economic benefit and in turn show real commitment to closing the equity gap between Māori and non- Māori.”

Finally, Mr Royal added, “we do not support initiatives that reinforce the current GP centric model of care. NHC are actively promoting models of care that address equity such as nurse-led clinics with nurse practitioners that can provide a full range of clinical services. GP models do not address equity due to a mix of affordability and accessibility and we believe are now increasingly outdated with the move to tele or e-health”.

About National Hauora Coalition

The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Hauora Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 