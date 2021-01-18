News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospital Care Of Man With Pneumonia

Monday, 18 January 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell today released a report finding a district health board (DHB) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in the care of a man admitted to hospital with pneumonia and pleural effusion.

The man, aged in his sixties at the time of the events, presented to the DHB with multilobar pneumonia and pleural effusion (a build-up of fluid around the lungs). The pleural effusion was treated with a chest drain.

A number of oversights in the man’s care relating to a lack of communication and handover, and subsequent lack of assessment and monitoring, resulted in his deterioration not being detected in a timely manner. This contributed to a delay in commencing resuscitation, and sadly the man died.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell was critical that communication and handover from doctor to nurse was lacking after the chest drain was removed; a plan for monitoring was documented but not verbally communicated to nursing staff; there was no assessment and monitoring of the man after the chest drain was removed; and the DHB’s policy on observations was not followed.

She was critical that two doctors did not check the man’s anticoagulant status before removing his chest drain and that they did not verbally communicate the plan for monitoring with nursing staff. Ms McDowell was also critical that a nurse did not assess the man before administering IV opiates, when he had respiratory compromise and had been administered opiates for severe pain an hour earlier.

"While acknowledging that it cannot be determined to any degree of certainty that [the man’s] outcome would have been any different had there been appropriate communication, handover, and monitoring and assessment, I conclude that an opportunity to maximise [the man’s] survival was lost," said Ms McDowell.

Ms McDowell recommended that the DHB use an anonymised version of HDC’s report as a case study; consider updating their Bedside Handover Policy; and consider including a strategy on communication and handover in their Adverse Event Investigation Action Plan.

She also recommended that the DHB provide an update on the implementation of the draft Intrapleural Haemorrhage Guidelines Policy; consider updating the Respiratory Chest Drain Policy; require registered nurses who care for patients with chest drains to demonstrate competency in all aspects of chest drains; and provide a formal written apology to the man’s family.

The full report for case 18HDC01266 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 