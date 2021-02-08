No New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday, either at the border or in the community.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 66. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,964.

The total number of tests processed by our laboratories to date is 1,562,891.

On Sunday, 2,579 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,943 tests processed.

Border-related Hamilton case update

The case reported on Saturday is considered to be historical and is not infectious. They have been discharged from the quarantine facility.

Genomic sequencing on this case was inconclusive due to the very small amount of viral material in the sample. The test will be re-run later this week.

Genomic sequencing is one of a range of factors, alongside clinical history, PCR test results and serology in considering whether cases are historical. The local public health unit has considered these factors in making its clinical assessment of the case.

We will provide any further detail around genomic sequencing later this week.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,559,151 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 173,583,645 and users have created 7,100,714 manual diary entries.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 449,449 times. The seven-day rolling average number of scans is 908,488.

