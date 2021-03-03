News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hearing Care For ALL! Screen, Rehabilitate, Communicate

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Audiological Society

The New Zealand Audiological Society welcomes the launch of the World Health Organisation’s World Report on Hearing. This ground-breaking global report highlights the substantial health issue presented by unaddressed hearing loss. Hearing loss has enormous impacts on individuals and communities and has strong correlations with poorer outcomes of education, employment, social isolation and poorer health and mental wellbeing.

Global projections indicate that by 2050 nearly 2.5 billion people around the world will be living with some degree of hearing loss and 700 million of those will require treatment services. At the current rate of prevalence, nearly $1 trillion is lost annually from unaddressed hearing loss.

One key aim of the WHO Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 is that all people with hearing loss and ear diseases have access to high-quality services without experiencing financial hardship.

In New Zealand over 800,000 people are impacted by hearing loss and currently around two thirds of these people do not access services that could help to manage their hearing loss.

The WHO World Report on Hearing is a timely CALL-TO-ACTION as a large proportion of hearing loss is preventable and can be addressed through public health interventions. The New Zealand Audiological Society strongly supports taking a national public health approach to address the impacts of hearing loss in New Zealand.

Chessie Egan (NZAS President) noted that “a collaborative and national led approach focussed on early identification of hearing loss in adults and children, as well as a strong focus on awareness and prevention of hearing loss’ are key in addressing the growing impact of hearing loss in New Zealand”.

The NZAS in collaboration with other hearing health sector groups is seeking a partnership with government to promote a public health approach towards hearing health care. Specifically, we would like to see:

  1. Preventable hearing loss as a public health priority.
  2. Prevention of hearing loss through education and public awareness about excessive noise exposure and awareness of ear health.
  3. Development of the evidence-based case for effective nationwide hearing screening as part of whole of life approach health care model.
  4. New funding to support the universal and equitable access to services, technology, and hearing health care.

Greater public awareness of challenges affecting the Deaf and hard of hearing community in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Audiological Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 