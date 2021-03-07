Visitor Restrictions Eased As Canterbury DHB's Health Facilities Return To Alert Level 1

Now that we’re back at Alert Level 1 restrictions on visitors have eased at Canterbury DHB’s heath facilities.

Full details of the Visitor Policy under Alert Level 1 can be found here.

COVID-19 clinical advisor, infectious diseases physician, Dr Alan Pithie, said everyone visiting any DHB building was still required to check in using the QR code for the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App or sign in manually at the front entrance.

“Alert Level 1 isn’t Alert Level none – and everyone still needs to play their part to keep up all the good habits which have helped keep the Canterbury community free of COVID for months now.

These include:

Staying home if you’re sick

Washing and drying your hands often

Using hand sanitiser frequently

Seeking health advice if you have any symptoms of COVID-19

You can call your own general practice team

or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for free health advice 24/7

Mask use is essential on public transport, including the hospital shuttle

Scan, scan, scan, wherever you are, whenever you can – and make sure Bluetooth is switched on within the app.

All health services are being provided as normal, and the Park & Ride shuttle for Christchurch Hospital is now taking the usual number of people – please remember to bring a mask or face covering.

“While it may feel like we’re back to business as usual, it’s important that we don’t let our guard down as a community case could change everything,” Alan Pithie said.

