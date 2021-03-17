News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

21 Days To Improved Mental Clarity

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: NatureBee

We are past the hump of ‘New Year, New You!’ health and wellbeing advice and into the cold reality of 2021 – which is that many of the obstacles of 2020, specifically around trying to maintain good mental and physical health during pandemic restrictions, have followed us into the fresh calendar year.

It’s easy to become anxious, overwhelmed and chronically distracted, particularly when trying to balance work and household tasks with children’s schooling and care, and for many of us, brain fog tends to set in. Mental clarity is one of the best tools we can have in our arsenal in busy and high-stress times – so what are the top tips for moving closer to that holy grail, in 21 days or less?

1. Breath work. Yes, you already know breathing is important! – but how does it help calm and focus the mind? Try box breathing, which US Navy SEALS rely on to de-stress themselves in life-or-death situations. You simply picture a square or a box, and inhale for four counts as you visualise moving up one side of the square. Then hold your breath for four counts while you picture moving across the top. Four counts as you exhale down the other side of the box, and hold for four as you move across the bottom. Then repeat.

Experts say the visual helps you concentrate as you form a breath rhythm. Try it for a few minutes, and see if you’re not calmer afterwards.

2. Take baby steps. Dr BJ Fogg, founder and director of the Behaviour Design Lab at Stanford University, recently told RNZ’s Jesse Mulligan that the secret to forming healthy habits and breaking bad habits is to start small – for instance, when you’re making your morning coffee, you tidy one thing in the kitchen, or you do one squat, or maybe one round of box breathing, as you brush your teeth. Dr Fogg says that the idea of habits forming through repetition is misinformation – rather, find a place in your life for a new habit and nurture it through emotion, one small step at a time. Twenty-one days later, you may find yourself with a new good habit.

3. Boost your diet. Diet mentality conditions us to cut things out, but what if we reframed our diets to think about what we can add in to enhance brain function and mental clarity? Check with your GP before using any supplements, and if they give you the go-ahead, look for supplements that will complement a high-nutrient diet and promote mental clarity.

One such product is NatureBee Power Pollen, a fresh, wild, multi-floral plant pollen and raw food gathered by bees and which is potentiated to make it more bio-available. As a whole food storehouse of nutritional compounds, it has none of the things that can interfere with your ability to focus – like added sugar, artificial colouring, preservatives or gluten – and is simply a brain-friendly vegetable food in a capsule. It can be taken on its own or sprinkled into smoothies, protein shakes, on salads, homemade ice creams and cold soups.

Ideally you will find one or two supplements that will give you the brain boost you are looking for – many of those who start consuming potentiated pollen find the benefits are such that they no longer need other supplements in their diet. Best of all, the results are likely to be evident well within 21 days.

For more information on this topic visit NatureBee

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NatureBee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 