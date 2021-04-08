News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Group 3 Vaccine Access For People Living With HIV In NZ

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Body Positive Inc NZ

We are calling on the government of New Zealand to include People living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) as part of the group 3 vaccine rollout - people who are at risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. We have reached out to the Ministers of Health and the COVID response teams, but have had no response thus far, beyond a recognition of receipt. With the imminent opening of our borders to Australia and beyond, we are at an increased risk of local outbreaks. It is imperative that people living with HIV and other people with compromised immune systems, are protected from serious illness should they contract COVID.

By including People living with HIV as part of Group 3, this would be consistent with the guidance provided by the government at alert level 3, that People living with HIV have significant immunosuppression and should remain at home, as they are at risk of severe illness should they get COVID-19. It would also align with the Australian Vaccine rollout, which has prioritized People living with HIV to Group 1B, and who are currently being vaccinated. This prioritization also aligns with the UNAIDS Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026, which states: When developing priority population groups for vaccines against COVID-19, the Strategy calls on countries to include all people living with HIV in the category of high-risk medical conditions.

We are perplexed why the list of health conditions for vaccine eligibility, is inconsistent with all of these examples and also excludes most of the people eligible for priority access to the annual Flu vaccine. There are currently 3500 people estimated to be living with HIV in New Zealand, this shift in priorities would not adversely affect the vaccine rollout. It is vital that People living with HIV are vaccinated as early as possible to ensure they don’t experience severe disease and potentially death.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Body Positive Inc NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 