News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Border-related Positive COVID-19 Case

Monday, 12 April 2021, 5:05 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

11 April

A worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility – who is a close contact of the case reported on Thursday – has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because the new case has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community. They returned an earlier negative test before returning a positive test today.

This worker and their partner have this afternoon moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.


Whole Genome Sequencing
The results of whole genome sequencing for the case reported late on Thursday have now been received and show a genomic link with a cleaner at the Grand Millennium who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21 and has been previously reported.

The cleaner, known as Case A, and the worker who tested positive last week, are genomically linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13.

Due to this genomic link with the cleaner, Case A, the worker who tested positive last week will be known as Case B. The investigation into how COVID-19 was transmitted to Case B is ongoing. Today’s new case will be referred to as Case C.


Locations of interest update:
Case investigations are continuing, and further locations of interest are being confirmed.

Early indications are the majority of these contacts will be considered casual only.

Details of these locations and information for people who visited them during the relevant timeframes will continue to be updated on the Ministry’s website.

The Ministry will also send out push notifications to people who logged on with the COVID Tracer app at any locations of interest. The alert will advise users that they may have been in contact with COVID-19 and direct them to additional information on the website here COVID-19: Contact tracing locations of interest.


Next update
The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Monday 12 April.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 