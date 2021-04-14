No New Community Cases; 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are two new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is eight.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is three. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 101.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,233.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 45 historical cases, out of a total of 417 cases. This has increased by one after a case reported on April 6th has been deemed historical and not considered infectious.



Update on border-related cases at the Grand Millennium

All close and casual plus contacts of Case B have now returned negative results, with the exception of his colleague Case C who’s positive COVID-19 result was reported on Sunday night.



Locations of interest update

Scoping interviews with Case C have now been completed and there are no locations of interest for this case.

Locations of interest for Case B, including several bus trips this case took in Auckland are on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Anyone at these locations at this time are considered a casual contact and should monitor for any symptoms. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received.



Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,953,823.

On Tuesday, 5,591 tests were processed. And the seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,694 tests processed.

The pop-up testing centre at the Mt Roskill War Memorial, 15 May Road, Auckland, will be operating all this week.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) for all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.



New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 5 April Pakistan United Arab Emirates Day 7 / contact of a case Auckland 9 April India United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine test Auckland

New features on NZ COVID Tracer app

The NZ COVID Tracer app has a number of new features, including national statistics, a flashlight for scanning, and a reminder to keep your diary complete.

A symbol will appear on the tracer app dashboard if users have at least one scan or manual entry every day for 14 days in a row. This is to provide extra motivation to keep your movements up to date.

Yesterday, 15,000 app users earned their 14-day spiral.

Thank you to all of those who are keeping their digital diary up-to-date, and especially those who are using it every day.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,781,240 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 247,113,871 and users have created 9,236,786 manual diary entries. There have been 801,610 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go

and

turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

