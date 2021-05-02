News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Western Australia Positive COVID-19 Cases

Sunday, 2 May 2021, 5:27 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

1 May 2021

Ministry of Health officials have this evening been advised a worker at a Perth managed isolation facility has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine testing. Two of the person’s housemates have also tested positive.

Ministry officials have conducted a rapid public health assessment for New Zealand, and have determined scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out, including a further assessment and information from Australian health officials.

Western Australian health officials have determined a number of locations of interest, which are listed on its website.

Anyone who has left Perth in the past four days and arrived in New Zealand should check the website: https://www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-locations-visited-confirmed-cases

Recent arrivals in New Zealand who have been at these locations of interest should self-isolate immediately and call Healthline in the morning for further advice.

More information will be released tomorrow.

