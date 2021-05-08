News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Billboard In Piccadilly Circus And Times Square Draws Attention To Underfunding Of Ovarian Cancer

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Cure Our Ovarian Cancer

An international campaign featuring New Zealanders to raise awareness of ovarian cancer will appear on billboards in Piccadilly Circus and Times Square today. With the tagline “An ad you can’t miss, for a cancer you do” marks World Ovarian Cancer Day, 8 May.

The campaign creative, donated by Creative and Digital agency Topham Guerin, and organised by New Zealander Jane Ludemann features more than thirty real women (including four New Zealanders), all diagnosed with a variant of ovarian cancer called low grade serous (LGS.

Jane, who is among the group said that low grade doesn’t imply good outcomes.

“These women are frequently young, and fewer than half will be alive nine years after diagnosis. It’s a difficult reality to be faced with. But instead of living their lives in fear – the women are speaking out in the hope their efforts will help more people survive.”

Aucklander Erin Bassett took over a year to be diagnosed with LGS ovarian cancer in May 2020. She was 35 years old. Initially her symptoms were put down to irritable bowel syndrome and despite significant pain she was told she needed to eat more All Bran. She participated in the billboard campaign because she wants people to know “to trust yourself and trust your instincts and keep going with those second opinions and not be embarrassed.”

Dunedin woman Jane, founded global charity Cure Our Ovarian Cancer (COOC), and local arm Ovarian Cancer New Zealand after her diagnosis with LGS ovarian cancer at 32 years old. She says “our message is simple. We want women of all ages to be aware of the subtle symptoms of ovarian cancer which can easily be missed and dismissed. And we want research so women with ovarian cancer live longer.”

“It speaks to the urgency of the situation that women with LGS cancer have gone to such extremes to be heard. But in New Zealand all women with ovarian cancer are struggling. The government hasn’t funded any ovarian cancer research in over four years and our overall ovarian cancer survival lags behind Australia.”

Jane hopes that the campaigns efforts will draw attention, not only to LGS ovarian cancer globally, but to the dire straits of all ovarian cancer in New Zealand. The New Zealanders participated in the hope of raising donations for Ovarian Cancer New Zealand (ovariancancer.org.nz) to support awareness, advocacy and research.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cure Our Ovarian Cancer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 