News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Immunity Fuel – The Secret To Optimal Health For Many New Zealanders

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

One of the many things that people love about New Zealand is its clean, green culture. This naturally thriving culture doesn’t only apply to the landscape but to the health of New Zealanders as well. We are often the first to adopt new innovations in the world of health and wellbeing.

This winter, there is one proven method that many New Zealanders are using to stay healthy – managing their gut health. Gut health has become a topic of interest lately as more and more people realise how much the wellbeing of the gut can impact the rest of the body and, by extension, a person’s mental state.

Your gut is full of bacteria, both the good kind and the bad kind. When these get out of balance, your overall wellbeing can be dramatically impacted. Your immune system is likely to stop functioning efficiently, meaning that you will get sick more often and find it harder to fight off illness.

When your gut is not in good health, you are likely to feel fatigued, and you may experience stomach upset. This can also make it hard to focus and complete the tasks you need to get done.

One way that many New Zealanders improve the health of their gut is with probiotics. Probiotics fight to detox your body of toxins while cleaning out your digestive system. This helps not only with digestion but can also help to make you feel more alert and awake. The best probiotics in NZ contain billions of good bacteria to help get your gut back into balance. These help to fight off harmful bacteria so that you can once again feel energetic and regain your concentration and overall feeling of wellbeing.

If you want to keep yourself well this winter, start looking into how you can maintain the health of your gut. You just might find yourself getting sick less and fighting off a cold could be that much easier.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 