Is Natural Toothpaste Better For Your Teeth?

With more and more people opting for sustainable and natural products over the brand names they have used for years, dentists are becoming increasingly concerned about the health of New Zealanders’ teeth.

While it’s great that there are so many new toothpaste products on the market made from natural ingredients, not all are so great for our teeth. There is a reason that toothpaste has been made the way it has for decades now – to promote good oral health.

Many of these newer kinds of toothpaste marketing themselves as ‘natural products’ are free of fluoride. However, fluoride strengthens the surface of our teeth to make them more resistant to decay. It can also help to repair early tooth decay, and it can also prevent the bacteria growth that causes tooth decay.

The newer brands include ingredients such as red seaweed, propolis, kanuka oil, and magnolia bark extract. While they claim to neutralise plaque acids, reduce cavities, and keep teeth and gums healthy, there is little research to back up these claims. In fact, without fluoride, these products achieve next to nothing for our oral health.

So, with more and more New Zealanders switching to new, fluoride-free toothpaste brands, many Christchurch dentists are concerned. This could be the start of a dental decay epidemic in New Zealand, according to some dentists.

Not taking good care of your teeth now with the right products can lead to more significant dental issues in the future. You could be diligently brushing your teeth twice a day, but if you’re doing it with the wrong product, it won’t be very effective.

Kiwis need to start checking that their toothpaste contains fluoride before purchasing it. There is no problem with using a more natural toothpaste, as long as it contains a good amount of fluoride to maintain the health of your teeth.

© Scoop Media

