Case Under Investigation Confirmed As Historical
In the Ministry of Health’s regular update today a case was reported as being under investigation as a suspected historical case after returning a weak positive test result for COVID-19.
The mariner has been at sea for 25 days and the initial test result had a high CT value, indicating an old infection.
A repeat swab was taken and processed and has returned a negative result.
The Public Health Unit has therefore categorised this case as historical, and not infectious.
The mariner will now be permitted to leave the ship to access medical treatment.