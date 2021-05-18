Case Under Investigation Confirmed As Historical

In the Ministry of Health’s regular update today a case was reported as being under investigation as a suspected historical case after returning a weak positive test result for COVID-19.

The mariner has been at sea for 25 days and the initial test result had a high CT value, indicating an old infection.

A repeat swab was taken and processed and has returned a negative result.

The Public Health Unit has therefore categorised this case as historical, and not infectious.

The mariner will now be permitted to leave the ship to access medical treatment.

© Scoop Media

