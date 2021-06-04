News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Some Elective Procedures And Appointments Postponed Due To 9 June NZNO Strike

Friday, 4 June 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough Health

Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) has contacted patients to postpone non-urgent elective surgeries, procedures and outpatient appointments in advance of the strike by New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) members on 9 June.

The strike is scheduled for 8 hours from 11am, by nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who are NZNO members. During that time, the following Nelson and Wairau hospital services will close:

  • all elective services (non-urgent planned care)
  • ward 9 at Nelson Hospital
  • paediatric outreach clinics
  • any outpatient clinic that requires a nurse
  • dialysis clinics (patients’ appointments have been rescheduled)
  • cardiology services (excluding urgent and emergency cardiology care)

During that time, Nelson and Wairau hospitals will continue to provide essential and urgent services including: 
 

  • emergency departments
  • acute services and assessment
  • intensive care and high-dependency units
  • anaesthesia
  • radiology
  • the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation ward
  • the medical ward
  • most inpatient wards and services
  • inter-hospital transfer service for acute patients
  • special care baby units
  • maternity units
  • new-born hearing service
  • antenatal obstetric services
  • dental services
  • mental health services
  • district nursing services (may be reduced however
  • pharmacy services 
     

Pat Davidsen, GM Clinical Services, says that patients are being contacted directly to postpone and reschedule appointments.

“Patient safety is our top priority. We need to postpone elective appointments so that we can ensure we are adequately staffed to provide safe care for our long-stay patients, and for those who need urgent and emergency care.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption this may cause but this is a necessary measure to ensure that we can concentrate on continuing to provide safe care on the day of the strike,” Mr Davidsen says.

“We respect the right of our staff to choose whether to strike or not, and are trying to support each other. I’d like to thank those involved in preparing for this strike.”

Mr Davidsen urges people not to delay seeking medical treatment or going to hospital if they need urgent medical assistance on 9 June. People should still:

  • dial 111 or come to the hospital for emergencies
  • visit the Medical and Injury Centre in Nelson and Urgent Care Centre in Blenheim for after-hours care
  • contact their GP, local pharmacy or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for non-urgent needs

People are asked to save ED for emergencies – at all times of the year – but especially during a strike when there may be a longer wait in ED than usual for those people who present with non-urgent need.”

 

