News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Sunday, 6 June 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 510 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 17.

There is one previously confirmed case now reclassified as under investigation which means our total number of confirmed cases remains at 2,326.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
28 MayIndiaQatarDay 6 / contact of a caseAuckland

Melbourne

The original cohort of travellers from Melbourne arriving in New Zealand between May 20-25 now totals 4,788. It continues to fluctuate as we continue to receive additional information.

Of those 4,788 travellers, we know that 97 per cent of travellers have either already been tested; are exempt from testing; or require no further action.

Further details:

· 2,924 have returned a negative test result

· 203 are exempt from testing because they are under the age of 12 (eight children have been tested since yesterday)

· 1,515 require no further action

· 146 have no test result as yet.

Contact tracers have emailed and twice called each of these 146 travellers and will be recording test results once these are logged.

. Of 371 crew members, we know that:

· 238 have returned a negative test result; and

· 132 require no further action.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,167,929.

Yesterday 3,944 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 4,359.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,842,929 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 280,632,666 and users have created 10,606,852 manual diary entries.

There have been 602,724 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Queen’s Birthday weekend is traditionally the perfect long weekend for people to travel to see loved ones. It also presents the perfect opportunity for people to scan in wherever they go, using the NZ COVID Tracer App.

Please scan QR codes to keep a private digital diary of where you’ve been.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been, especially while people are out and about this long weekend.

Scanning in can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

If you’re already a regular app user: thank you. Your efforts are helping New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 and making contact tracing easier.

Next update

The Ministry’s next COVID-19 update will be on Tuesday at 1pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 