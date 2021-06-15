News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Refugees Excluded From COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: World Vision Report

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: World Vision

  • Only one refugee out of thousands World Vision surveyed had received a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 84% of vaccine doses administered have been in the richest countries, as few as 0.1% in poorer nations
  • Most refugees live in lower income countries and are being left out of vaccination campaigns

A report released today by aid agency World Vision says refugees and internally displaced people, who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, are the lowest priority group when it comes to vaccination.

High Risk- Low Priority warns that COVID-19 is now surging in lower income countries that do not have the resources needed to contain the virus and protect their own populations. These countries have access to only three per cent of global vaccine doses, so they are struggling to include displaced people in their vaccination campaigns.

Andrew Morley, President and CEO of World Vision International said “The world’s most vulnerable children – who have been forced to flee their homes, locked down with people who abuse them, pulled out of school, forced to work or pushed into an early marriage to ensure their survival – need action now. Today’s figures are a stark illustration of this.”

Higher income countries are vaccinating their populations on average 25 times faster than nations with lowest incomes. But World Vision says the focus should be on vaccinating the world’s most vulnerable.

“It is a moral outrage that communities most ravaged by Covid-19 continue to have the least access to vaccines,” said Morley. “World leaders are still failing to vaccinate the most vulnerable, despite everything we know about how important it is.”

Research carried out by World Vision in Brazil, Colombia, DRC, Jordan, Peru, Turkey, Uganda and Venezuela found that:

  • Only one refugee out of 1,914 surveyed had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 68% had not even heard of plans for vaccinations in their communities. 47% thought they weren’t eligible or did not know they were.

Last week at the G7 world leaders pledged to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable. World Vision is calling on donor governments to ensure that this pledge turns into a reality. It also calls on host governments to include all forcibly displaced people, regardless of their legal and documentation status, in COVID-19 vaccination plans.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 