Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites Available In Wellington Region

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There has been significant demand for COVID-19 testing in the Wellington region. Yesterday there were 6999 tests nationwide of which 2100 were taken in Wellington – five times the number of the day before.

In the Wellington region, testing priority is being given to individuals who have been at a location of interest at the specified time and individuals who are symptomatic.

At this stage, you do not need to be tested if you were not at a location of interest, unless you are symptomatic.

It is critically important we are testing those who are most at risk from COVID-19 first. Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance in for a test.

Testing is available and continues to be provided, though there may be some times when people have to wait. Currently Healthline report that callers may face a 20-minute delay on calls and they have put additional staff on to take these calls. To reduce wait times, we advise people check the Ministry of Health locations of interest before calling Healthline, and only call if you have been to one of these places or are symptomatic.

All information about where to get tested is provided on Capital and Coast DHB, Hutt Valley DHB, Wairarapa DHB, and Healthpoint. Work is actively being done to make the information more prominent and easier to find.

Additional testing stations are being provided today in the Wellington region. The list of testing stations, and their hours, is provided below:

· Wellington Central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Open until 6pm and will reopen at 8am tomorrow.
· Haitaitai Park, Ruahine Street. Open until 9pm and will reopen at 10am tomorrow.
· Wellington Regional Hospital, carpark by Te Hopai, off Mein Street. Open 1pm – 6pm and will reopen at 8am tomorrow.
· Porirua, 178 Bedford Street. Open until 9pm tonight and reopen at 8am tomorrow.
· Johnsonville, 24 Moorefield Road. Open until 4.30pm and will reopen at 9.30am tomorrow.
· Upper Hutt, Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street. Open until 4.30pm.
· Lower Hutt, 729 High Street. Open until 4pm and will reopen at 9am tomorrow.
· Kapiti, Coastlands Shoppingtown. Open 1pm – 5pm and will reopen at 12.30pm tomorrow.
· Karori, 11 Parkvale Road. Open 1pm – 5pm and will reopen at 1pm tomorrow.
· Wairarapa, located at various medical centres. Open standard business hours, and after-hour testing is provided at Masterton Medical Centre, 4 Colombo Road.

The Ministry reminds everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will issue updated health advice if and when required. The Ministry’s website will continue to be updated if further exposure sites are confirmed.
 

