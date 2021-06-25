News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Lesser Known Positive Impact Of Tooth Alignment Correction

Friday, 25 June 2021, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Dental Today

Most Aucklanders are familiar with orthodontists as being those scary medical professionals who made them wear braces in their adolescent years. However, there’s more to orthodontics than simply further contributing to adolescent awkwardness. Orthodontics is a highly specialised field of dentistry that focusses on addressing tooth and jaw alignment.

While there is a clear aesthetic benefit to correcting malocclusions (the technical name for teeth that don’t ‘line up’ properly), there are far more primary health benefits. Many patients seeking out orthodontic treatment report severe jaw pain, headaches, and teeth grinding. Issues like sleep apnoea, difficulty eating, and speech impediments are often also indicated. These issues can have serious negative effects on an individual’s health. For example, constant teeth grinding can lead to things like increased tooth sensitivity, cavities, and gum disease. Left untreated, these issues can morph into even more severe problems including heart disease.

Additionally, while many who practice orthodontics in Auckland have reported patient awareness on the physical health benefits associated with getting corrective treatment, practitioners have noted that fewer patients are aware of the positive psychological impact thereof. Of course, there is the understanding that looking better can lead to feeling better, but the impact extends further. In particular, those who have been living with constant pain and then gain relief therefrom find associated mental and emotional relief. The same goes for those suffering with eating or breathing issues. When a patient’s malocclusion is corrected, both their physical ailment, as well as the potentially subconscious stress related to it, can be healed.

Not all malocclusions are made equal, but a good orthodontist can prescribe the correct form of treatment for a patient’s particular problem. And while the potentially time-consuming and possibly sometimes painful process of alignment correction can be daunting, the ultimate relief from pain and discomfort, the aesthetic improvement, and the psychological upliftment gained from such treatment can make it all worthwhile.

LIFESTYLE


 


