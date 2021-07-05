News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tackling Knock-on Effects Of Concussion – Can We Make Rugby Safer?

Monday, 5 July 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury (UC) researchers are tackling the knock-on effects of playing rugby by engineering a better way to protect young players’ brains from concussion.
 

Concussion is a recognised problem in contact sports like rugby. Researchers at the University of Canterbury are testing new forms of headgear especially targeted at helping young rugby players.
 

UC Sports Science and Engineering researchers, in conjunction with industry, are testing whether safer protective headgear could make a difference.
 

Spearheading the research is Professor Nick Draper, Sports Science of UC’s College of Education, Health and Human Development. He will be giving a free UC Connect public talk on 14 July about this research and the prototype headgear.
 

A seasoned rugby coach, he has a particular interest in exploring whether head injury risks in junior rugby players could be reduced through wearing the right protective headgear. Also on the project is Professor Keith Alexander, of UC Mechanical Engineering and renowned inventor of the Springfree Trampoline, along with UC Civil and Mechanical Engineering lecturer Dr Natalia Kabaliuk.
 

Professor Draper says of the research: “The recent class action brought by former rugby players in the UK has drawn media attention once again to the potential of collisions in contact sports to cause short-term and possible long-term health effects. Sport related concussion and head injuries are not only linked with contact sports, however, with incidences of concussion occurring from 0.4 – 46/1000 match hours, this health issue has to be a concern and focus for all involved in, or connected with, the game of rugby.

“While rugby has many qualities that see it remain the national sport of New Zealand, there is a clear risk that players can sustain head injuries through collisions in the game. The focus of our research team – which includes expert clinicians, engineers, sport scientists and sports manufacturers in New Zealand, Australia, the US and UK – is on understanding collisions in contact sports more clearly, and exploring the potential of soft-shell headgear and coaching programmes to make the game safer for all players, but especially the juniors.”

UC Connect: Tackling knock-on effects – can we make rugby safer? Presented by Professor Nick Draper, Sports Science, UC College of Education, Health and Human Development, from 7pm – 8pm, 14 July 2021– C1 lecture theatre in C-Block, Ilam campus, University of Canterbury, Christchurch. Register free to attend: www.canterbury.ac.nz/public-lectures/

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 