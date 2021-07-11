News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Community Cases; 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Sunday, 11 July 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

11 July 2021

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.

A previously reported case, from 8 July, has been reclassified to ‘under investigation’ and has been removed from our active cases tally. As a result, the number of active cases in New Zealand has only gone up by two. It is now 34.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 85 historical cases, out of a total of 595 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,411.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival dateFrom Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
7 JulyUnited KingdomUnited Arab EmiratesDay 3 / routineAuckland
8 JulyMalaysiaSingaporeDay 1 / routineAuckland
9 JulyRussiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 3 / routineAuckland

Update on the Viking Bay

The All of Government response to the fishing vessel the Viking Bay is currently putting in place a plan to appropriately manage the ship’s return to New Zealand.

This afternoon Customs will be announcing further details of this plan.

Comprehensive health checks, including testing of crew, will be part of this plan.

The ship’s return to New Zealand has been assessed as having a very low health risk to the public.

Testing update

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,351,005.

On Friday, 6,458 tests were processed across New Zealand. Yesterday, 4,881 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,512.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has been processing around 300 tests a day over the last 7 days.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,892,561 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 303,057,576 and users have created 11,797,188 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,438,447 scans in the last 48 hours to midday yesterday.

Please continue to remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep a record of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 