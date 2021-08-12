Māia Health Foundation Smashes Fundraising Target For Maternity Initiative

Māia Health Foundation has delivered more than expected for Christchurch Hospital’s maternity services, raising more than $65,000 in one-month and smashing the organisation’s fundraising target.

Māia set out to raise $44,000 to purchase 20 specialist chairs for Level Five at Christchurch Women’s Hospital. The fundraising drive was launched in early July to celebrate Māia’s fifth birthday. One month on and Māia has raised enough to purchase 30 chairs for Canterbury’s maternity services.

The specialist lie-flat chairs will provide a comfortable place for a support person to stay alongside a new mother and baby. Currently support people are welcome to stay but sleep on a vinyl mattress on the floor or in an uncomfortable chair.

The mums who stay post-birth at Christchurch Women’s Hospital are either unwell themselves, have just had surgery or their baby is unwell.

Director of Midwifery for the Canterbury and West Coast DHB Norma Campbell says these women and babies need support and while support people are encouraged to stay alongside a new mum and baby, it’s tough when they can’t offer them a welcoming or comfortable place to sleep.

But Norma says these chairs are going to change that – and she couldn’t be happier.

“I’ve had to pinch myself a few times over the last month – we’ve been so humbled by the support this campaign has received. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has played a part in raising this money. The difference you will make for new mamas, pēpi and whānau is immense,” says Norma.

Māia Health Foundation GM Fundraising & Marketing Anna Galvan says they were confident Cantabrians would join Māia in wanting to give our newest families the best possible start in life.

“We’ve always said it takes a community to care, and once again our community has shown caring is what they do best. This campaign was about more than a chair, it was about bringing families together at the most vital time and supporting our dedicated maternity services, and we’re delighted to have achieved that.

“Special thanks must be given to MainPower, Perpetual Guardian, the Johnston brothers and the Mainland Foundation, whose generous support has enabled chairs to be purchased for some extra special places within our maternity services,” says Anna.

Of the 30 chairs Māia is purchasing, one will go directly to Kaikōura Health Centre Birthing Unit thanks to a generous donation from MainPower. MainPower’s donation was inspired by Lisa Kahu and Arahia Allen, two Kaikōura women who shared their stories as part of Māia’s campaign.

““Lisa said, ‘my haka is loud’ and it certainly was. We heard her plea and were drawn to Arahia’s heartfelt story and her bravery in sharing it. We recognise the value this will bring and believe it’s important to continue supporting the Kaikōura community,” says Penny Kibblewhite, MainPower General Manager Customer and Corporate Relations.

Two chairs will be provided to the Ashburton Community Maternity Unit, thanks to a generous donation from Ashburton brothers Alan and Bob Johnston. Another chair will go to the Garden Room, a special room at Christchurch Women’s Hospital where mothers deliver babies that have died in utero.

A significant donation received during the campaign came from Mainland Foundation which, after hearing about the campaign, contacted Māia resulting in a $44,000 donation.

Christchurch Women’s Hospital is the hub for the Fetal Maternal Medicine Service in the South Island. More than 5,500 women birth at the Hospital each year, with many more mama and pēpi (mothers and babies) transferring there after birthing at regional birthing units.

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive Dr Peter Bramley says he wants to personally thank all those who supported Māia’s maternity chairs campaign.

“We’re privileged to have Māia working alongside the Canterbury DHB to support and improve our health services. Over the last five years Māia’s contribution to our health system has been immense. It’s not surprising that to celebrate turning five years old Māia has once again taken our health services from good to great through this maternity chair initiative, which we know will make an enormous difference to families accessing our maternity services,” says Dr Bramley.

