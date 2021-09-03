Breaking down barriers to COVID-19 vaccination

Business and hauora leaders collaborate to break down barriers to COVID-19 vaccination

A new partnership formed by Te Puna Ora o Mataatua (TPOOM), Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce and Toi EDA is aiming to provide more access to COVID-19 vaccinations for Eastern Bay whānau.

The joint venture will involve the three organisations working collaboratively to encourage and inform the Eastern Bay’s business community about receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, while also providing easy access.

Chief executive Dr Chris Tooley says it’s come on the back of TPOOM launching mobile COVID-19 vaccinations across Mataatua in early August.

“Our mobile vaccination team has spent the last month reaching out to and delivering COVID-19 vaccinations across Mataatua, including areas like Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Murupara and Edgecumbe.

“The service has had good uptake from several sectors of the community with some of the region’s largest employers, district councils and marae coming on board, and vaccinations being prioritised for essential workers too.”

Dr Tooley hopes the new partnership will help reach out to even more Mataatua whanau, with the goal being to protect vulnerable populations.

“We’re hoping to leverage on the unique value of organisations like Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce and Toi EDA, who possess vast amounts of industry knowledge, trust and respect within the Mataatua business community.

“We want to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations in the way that is most convenient and accessible to our whānau, and bring the vaccine to them at their workplaces, their marae, and other locations that work for them.”

His comments are echoed by Toi EDA general manager strategy Karl Gradon.

“We’re encouraging workplaces to engage in open, honest conversations with their kaimahi around COVID-19 vaccinations.

“While vaccinations are an individual choice, we’re encouraging workplaces to check in with their workforce and make it easy for those who do chose to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.”

Any businesses who would like to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination booking at their workplace is urged to get in touch. Register your interest by contacting covidsupport@ebopchamber.co.nz

For more information about what support is available to Eastern Bay businesses during this time, visit the Eastern Bay COVID Business Support Hub on Facebook.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations including bookings visit www.tpoom.co.nz, call 0800 628 228 (option 9) or email mobile.health@tpoom.co.nz

© Scoop Media

