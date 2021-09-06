Feedback sought on content for the next Disability Survey

New Zealanders are being asked what data they would like to see about disabled people, as part of consultation for the upcoming 2023 Disability Survey, Stats NZ said today.

Public consultation on the content of the Disability Survey will begin on Monday 6 September and end at 5pm on Friday 29 October 2021.

The Disability Survey is the primary source for estimating how many disabled people are in New Zealand. It also provides information on the experiences of disabled people, and how well they are faring across a range of housing, economic, and wellbeing outcomes. The Disability Survey is a key source of information that government and other organisations use to understand the needs of disabled people and plan services for them.

