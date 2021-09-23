Latest Update On COVID-19 Testing

Today, as at 11.20am, 18 swabs have been taken at Wharekawa Marae. Yesterday (Wednesday 22 September), 102 swabs were taken at the Wharekawa Marae.

The Founders Theatre community testing centre in Hamilton took 387 swabs on Wednesday.

Pop-up testing sites will continue in Upper Hauraki over the next week with dates and times provided below. Hours have been reduced in response to lower demand at this time.

Day Date Location Time Thursday 23 September Wharekawa Marae 10am – 1pm Friday 24 September Wharekawa Marae 10am – 1pm Saturday 25 September Wharekawa Marae 10am – 1pm Sunday 26 September NO TESTING Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 27, 28 and 29 September Mangatangi Marae and Wharekawa Marae 10am – 1pm

The Founders Theatre community testing centre in Hamilton is open for testing seven days a week 8am to 4pm.

Pop-up testing at Hampton Downs

A pop-up testing centre has been set up at Hampton Downs Motorpark, specifically for travellers who have been turned back from the Alert Level boundary due to the requirement for a recent test. The centre opened at 9am today (23 September) and closed early afternoon due to a deterioration in the weather. It will be open from 9am to 3.30pm on Friday.

If you live in the area and are symptomatic, make an appointment at a GP or call Healthline on 0800 for advice. Healthpoint has up-to-date information on testing options.

For more information about permitted travel across the boundary, including pre-travel testing, visit the COVID-19 website.

Other testing sites

People are encouraged to seek advice from Healthline before being tested if not symptomatic or identified by Public Health as a close contact.

All general practices are testing their own patients, and practices identified as ‘designated testing practices’ also test unenrolled patients. Advance bookings are essential for GP testing.

For a full list of locations where people can get a COVID-19 test, go to Healthpoint.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

On Wednesday 22 September, 38 vaccinations were delivered at a Maramarua pop up vaccination clinic.

For the broader Waikato region, the total number of vaccinations delivered to date is 386,185. This includes 252,484 first doses, and 133,701 second doses.

Of the total eligible population in the Waikato (people aged 12 and over), 70.5% have received their first dose and 37.2% are fully vaccinated.

Walk-ins

Community vaccination centres across the Waikato are now accepting walk-ins and will vaccinate people then and there if possible. Other vaccination sites also now do not require an appointment.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

The best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

· If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

· If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

· Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

· We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 2 to remain vigilant and follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

· It is free to get a COVID-19 test

· GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

· Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

· After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

· We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

COVID-19 tests are free.

