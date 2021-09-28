Team Ryman Backs Prostate Cancer Charities

Men’s charities in New Zealand and Australia to benefit from fundraising efforts

Ryman Healthcare’s fantastic residents and team will concentrate all their fundraising efforts on prostate cancer charities in New Zealand and Australia for the coming year.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will benefit from the proceeds of 12 months of raffles, barbecues and bake sales as Ryman’s official charity partners for the year.

Each year New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator selects a single cause to back, with the charity voted on by residents and team members.

For each dollar raised by residents and staff Ryman Healthcare chips in another dollar, so the more the Ryman family raise, the more the company pays.

Since 1999 Ryman Healthcare has given away more than $4.6 million to charity in this way.

Ryman Group Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said the charities had struck a chord with Ryman residents on both sides of the Tasman.

“Each year we ask our residents and team to choose a charity to support, and this year the prostate cause was a clear winner.

“Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men, and the third most common cause of cancer deaths in both countries.

“We know the money will go a long way to help, and no doubt the team will come up with new and inventive ways to raise the most money they can, which we will then top up.’’

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand CEO Peter Dickens said his organisation was delighted to have been selected as the Ryman Healthcare charity partner for this year along with Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

“The funds raised will help us to make a meaningful difference by creating more awareness of prostate cancer and the need for men to get regular check-ups, as early detection leads to more choices and better outcomes.’’

The fundraising proceeds will enable the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand to take its early detection message on the road through a dedicated ‘Man Van’ that will tour the country, including Ryman Healthcare locations.

“Not only is prostate cancer education directly relevant to male residents of the Ryman Healthcare villages, but also their partners and wider family, including male children who may be in the right age range to get started on their own regular check-ups,’’ says Dickens.

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia CEO Prof Jeff Dunn AO also welcomed the generous support.

“We’re honoured to be a beneficiary of Ryman Healthcare’s charity program, alongside Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand,” Prof Dunn said.

“With the support from Ryman Healthcare we can continue to fund vital research and support services that help ease the burden of prostate cancer on men and their families.

“In Australia, services like our Prostate Cancer Specialist Nursing Service, and Telenursing Service, ensure men have access to specialist support and care through all stages of a diagnosis to combat the ongoing physical and mental health challenges they may face.

“We know that men impacted by prostate cancer experience higher rates of anxiety and depression and face a 70 per cent increased risk of suicide.

“But with strengthened awareness and support from the community, we can change that and help men and their families go the distance.”

For more information, visit www.prostate.org.nz or www.prostate.org.au

Prostate Cancer in New Zealand and Australia:

In Australia around 18,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and in New Zealand over 3,500 men are diagnosed annually.

Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in both nations.

How to get checked:

Often, prostate cancer doesn’t cause any symptoms, especially in the early stages which is why it’s so important that all men know the risks and speak with their GP about their testing options.

Prostate cancer risk increases with age, and those with a family history of prostate cancer are at greater risk of being diagnosed.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 43 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 12,750 residents.

