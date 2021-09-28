News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

8 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 40,000 Doses Of Vaccine Administered Yesterday

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

28 September

Cases  
Number of new community cases 
Number of new cases identified at the border 4 cases (including 1 historical) 
Location of new community cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,168 (965 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 1,185 (in the current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Six (50%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked Seven of today’s 8 cases are contacts of existing cases. 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked One of today’s 8 cases Investigations are continuing to determine a link. 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,156 (in the current cluster) (Seven unlinked from the past fortnight). 
Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, nine are contained and two are dormant. There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, three are contained and seven are dormant. 
Cases in hospital 14 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (6); Auckland (6) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Three 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,848 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 159 out of 2,030 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of open contacts being managed (total): 982 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 93% 
Percentage with at least one test result 88% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 108 (as at 10am 28 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,346,490 
Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 9,955 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,562 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,929 
Testing centres in Auckland 22 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections A positive sample was detected in Tauranga on 23 September. Further testing is underway with results expected later this week. 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,087,231; 1st doses: 3,252,825; 2nd doses: 1,834,406 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 40,706; 1st doses: 12,641; 2nd doses: 28,065 
Māori 1st doses: 312,332; 2nd doses: 160,664 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 202,228; 2nd doses: 113,218 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,853,576; 1st doses: 1,181,645 (82%); 2nd doses: 671,931 (47%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 15,163; 1st doses: 4,413; 2nd doses: 10,750 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,3,257,830 
Poster scans (total) 390,291,961 
Manual diary entries (total) 17,154,738 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,527,097

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
14 September UK United Arab Emirates Day 12/ Routine Auckland 
21 September Russia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / contact of a case Auckland 
     
25 September Singapore Direct Day 1 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
22 September Cambodia Singapore Day 3 / routine Christchurch

Wastewater and Testing

ESR has reported one positive detection in wastewater in Tauranga from a sample collected on 23 September.

Follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken this morning (28 September), with results expected later this week (Thursday).

Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.

Given we are dealing with the Delta variant, we are asking people in the Greater Tauranga area – including Mt Maunganui, to get a test if they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas. A reminder that the Locations of Interest are on the Ministry’s website.

Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours today, and additional testing centres will be established tomorrow to manage increased demand. You can find the locations of testing centres in these areas on Healthpoint.co.nz.

Workers who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are asked to please check that they are up to date with their regular testing; remember if you have any symptoms, isolate and get a test.

Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

For all testinglocations nationwide, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

