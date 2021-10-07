Heads Of Government Health Transition Unit To Speak At FPHANZ Webinar

Director and Deputy Director of the Government’s Health and Disability Transition Unit (TU), Stephen McKernan (former Dir. Gen of Health) and Martin Hefford, will speak at a Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ) webinar tomorrow (Friday).

FPHANZ Board Chair, Hon. Steve Chadwick, says this is a unique opportunity for Federation members to meet, hear from and ask questions of the two top officials heading this key body.

“The board is pleased to be able to bring this opportunity to Federation members. We look forward to working with the Transition Unit, the Māori Health Authority (MHA) and Health New Zealand (HNZ) as the health sector starts on the road of reforms,” she says.

Messers McKernan and Hefford will provide an update on key progress of the health system reform programme, including plans for the next nine months; an update on the latest locality networking model thinking and work on prototype; the NZ Health Charter, the NZ Health Plan, and an update on the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand.

“As the peak body for [1][i]Primary Care in New Zealand we understand how important it is to successfully integrate the primary health system as these changes are explored and implemented. Our primary healthcare system is key to the success of the overall New Zealand health system,” she says.

The Covid restrictions meant FPHANZ had to change the plan for a kanohi-ki-te-kanohi (face-to-face) forum this month, to a series of short zoom webinars starting with tomorrow’s event.

Our Mission | Mīhana

To make comprehensive primary healthcare the foundation of the New Zealand health system.

Who we are:

The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand (FPHANZ) is the country’s peak body for primary healthcare, promoting health and wellbeing, on behalf of members for the benefit of the population of New Zealand.

In 2018, 70 of New Zealand’s primary healthcare leaders representing PHO’s, pharmacy, midwifery, allied health, nursing and others, came together to form the Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand. The organisation was initially chaired by Dame Annette King. The current chair is Hon Steve Chadwick.

Post COVID and with the health system review well underway, the reach and membership of the Federation is being expanded to all areas of primary healthcare including: Aged care, Wellness, Community health, NGO’s, Mental health, Māori, Iwi, Disability, Professional organisations.

The Federation is an all-encompassing body that requires members to set aside their separate sector interests – putting patient-centred care before all else. FPHANZ aims to lead the discussion in primary healthcare policy in New Zealand. Our membership represents all providers of primary healthcare. The Federation was established to bring together organisations and stakeholders from across the primary healthcare sector for the benefit of the health and well-being of all New Zealanders.

FPHANZ believes fostering effective partnerships with communities and promoting integrated multi-agency and multi-professional health services is the way forward. The Federation is committed to providing an interactive forum that enables collaboration and partnership; endorses co-design with communities; facilitates the sharing of information, knowledge, and resources; promotes good practice and equitable health outcomes; and contributes to the development and implementation of health policy.

Governance

Following the adoption of the Constitution on 29 March 2021, some board members have transitioned, and others have been co-opted. They will hold their positions until the next AGM which is to be held on the 24 November 2021, 11.00am-12.00 noon. An election will take place then.

Current Board Members

Hon. Steve Chadwick (Independent Chair)

Karen Guilliland – College of Midwives

Andrew Gaudin – Pharmacy Guild

Dr Angus Chambers – General Practitioner, Christchurch PHO

Dr Jeff Lowe – General Practitioner and Chair General Practice New Zealand

Dr Sue Adams – College of Nurses Aotearoa

Teresa Wall – Director Wall, Consultants

Sheldon Ngatai – Consumer Representative

Phillip Chapman – Consumer Representative

