Dr Don Brash – Covid Is The Enemy We Need To Protect Ourselves From

Sunday, 10 October 2021, 8:37 pm
Press Release: Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom

Former National Party and ACT leader Dr Don Brash is concerned about the “scaremongering” and unsubstantiated blaming of gangs for the Delta spread.

"I am worried that gangs are being made the fall guys for something that they have had no control over," he said. “We are told that gangs are responsible for spreading this virus. If that's true, the government should confirm it.” "If there is evidence - let's see it,” he said. “Otherwise, it's scaremongering and not helpful at all."

Brash, treasurer of an education initiative started by the Mongrel Mob Kingdom, led by Sonny Fatupaito, of Hamilton, was speaking ahead of next Saturday’s workshop and pop-up vaccination at Hopuhopu and in the planning for more than two months. It was originally scheduled for August 20, three days after Delta variant detection in Auckland threw New Zealand into lockdown.

The Covid virus impacted members of a Kingdom affiliate in South Auckland, but Sonny Fatupaito says claims it is now in the gangs in Waikato are false and unhelpful media speculation. “There is not, and we are working hard to keep it that way,” he said, reiterating the focus is on the workshop.

“As a leader I want to highlight how serious this disease is, and how we must prepare our families and communities for what is coming, as we have seen the impacts of Covid on our Kingdom members and families overseas.

https://www.facebook.com/ariki.paito.5/posts/532206818080636

The workshop includes indigenous health experts Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, of Te Ropu Whakakaupapa Uruta (National Māori Pandemic Group) and Associate Professor Collin Tukuitonga, from the Public Health department at the University of Auckland.

It will give members and whanau accurate and relevant information to protect them from Covid-19, and the opportunity to question the experts, particularly around social media vaccine content.

It will also include a pop-up vaccination site for members wanting to vaccinate themselves and their whanau.

