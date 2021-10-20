News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Record-breaking Super Saturday A Springboard For Summer Vaccination Push

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Bay healthcare officials are heralding the record-breaking success of Super Shot Saturday as the summer vaccination campaign continues.

Super Shot Saturday (16 October) was the region’s most successful single day for COVID-19 vaccination uptake in the region. Its results meant the vaccination coverage in the district increased to more than 80 percent of residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

6,337 doses of the vaccine were administered on Super Saturday in the district, the highest daily number of doses. Previously, the highest number of vaccinations administered in one day was 4,144 doses.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) organised and supported more than 20 events throughout the district on Saturday to support the national push for vaccination uptake. Incentives ranged from free ice-cream to hāngī to encourage people to “grab a jab,” said BOPDHB COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Brent Gilbert-De Rios.

The BOPDHB organised community vaccination events in Katikati, Mount Maunganui, Whakatāne, Kawerau and Murupara, and supported vaccination providers and community organisations to hold events at marae, community centres, pharmacies, and health providers throughout the region.

“We’re thrilled for our community with the results of Super Saturday. It was a positive, fun-filled day which improved our community’s protection against COVID-19,” said Gilbert-De Rios.

BOPDHB Board Chair Sharon Shea thanked everyone who participated in Saturday’s event.

“On behalf of the BOPDHB Board of Trustees and Rūnanga, thank you, Bay of Plenty, for making Saturday so super. We are grateful for your mahi and commitment to protect the things we love.

“Super Saturday was a success due to the mahi tahi of the community, Māori and iwi hauora, the health sector, local government support, and the Bay of Plenty DHB staff. Thank you all,” added Shea.

Te Rūnanga Hauora Māori o te Moana a Toi Chairperson Linda Steel said Saturday’s vaccination uptake was a result of a lot of community engagement.

“We know our people will protect their whakapapa, and this was shown on Super Saturday when our people took massive action,” said Steel.

“Our kaimahi have been working incredibly hard for months having important kōrero with whānau, listening and showing up week after week, and this commitment to their hapori and tikanga is paying off with whānau feeling more comfortable to get vaccinated. Karawhuia whānau, kia kaha rā!”

Kawerau District had the greatest daily percentage increase for first doses throughout the country, according to Ministry of Health data, with a 270 percent increase in first doses administered in one day as a percentage of the population.

Bay of Plenty residents who have not already had both doses of the vaccine are encouraged to do so.

“Summer is just seven weeks away; let’s enjoy everything summer in the Bay has to offer by protecting ourselves against COVID-19,” said Gilbert-De Rios.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout the district and can be found at www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/bay-of-plenty

Nearly 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Bay of Plenty residents, according to the Ministry of Health data to 18 October 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 