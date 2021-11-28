News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay DHB Notifies Community COVID-19 Case

Sunday, 28 November 2021, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB was notified last night (Saturday, 27 November) of a community COVID-19 case in Hastings.

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre said the person presented to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department yesterday, (27 November) after feeling unwell and was swabbed as part of routine COVID-19 surveillance.

Dr Eyre said the positive result was returned yesterday evening.

None of the Hawke’s Bay Hospital Emergency Department staff have been stood down as a result of the confirmed positive case. All staff are double vaccinated and were wearing appropriate protective PPE.

Some patients who were in the Emergency Department waiting room at the time and whose exposure is considered to be low risk will be followed-up by the DHB with further advice. Those people will be contacted directly.

“The public health unit is working with the person and has identified close household contacts who are all isolating safely. Testing and further interviews with close and wider contacts will continue today. The case and whānau have been very helpful in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice.”

Dr Eyre said locations of interest would be added to the Ministry of Health’s website. There were some exposure events, and the people involved, such as those in ED at the time of the positive COVID-19 case would be contacted directly. There was no wider risk to the public from these exposure events and therefore no need for them to be added to locations of interest.

The most important message was to get tested if anyone had cold or flu like symptoms. “You don’t need to have been at a location of interest to get tested if you have cold and flu like symptoms,” Dr Eyre said.

There are drive through testing stations available today in Napier and Hastings as well as the COVID-19 testing stations available for bookings. The testing stations have lots of capacity.

If you haven’t yet been vaccinated there are a number of vaccination clinics open today and throughout next week. A full list can be found here.

Any further updates will be provided tomorrow, Monday 29 November. ENDS

There is drive-in testing available at:

Flaxmere Village Green drive through – behind the supermarket 10am-4pm

Napier, Pukemokimoki Marae 10am-4pm

A drive through clinic will be available in Central Hawke’s Bay from 9am-5pm tomorrow (29 Nov)

People can call one of the numbers below to book a test by appointment today.

The Doctors Napier, 9am - 5pm: 0800 TEST 19 (8378 19)

Hastings Health Centre, 8am - 8pm: (06) 281 2644

Queen Street Practice Wairoa: call (06) 838 8333.

