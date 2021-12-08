News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Tool Helping Autistic People Navigate The World Of Vaccinations

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Autism NZ

Autism New Zealand has announced the launch of Vaximate, an online tool that supports autistic people looking to get vaccinated. The series of digital guides arrive after the charity noticed an increase in reports of members of their community struggling to navigate the process of vaccinations during the current Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects cognitive, sensory, and social processing, changing the way people see the world and how they relate to others. As an autistic person may have a strong need for routine and be hyper-reactive to sensory inputs such as sounds, sights and new environments, medical and clinical environments can cause increased stress and concern.

Autism New Zealand chief executive, Dane Dougan says the organisation has received feedback about the barriers autistic people face when it comes to having a vaccination.

“Two of the most common reasons we hear that autistic people are resistant to getting a vaccination – and we’re talking about any vaccination, not just Covid-19 – are needle phobia and having to navigate an unfamiliar environment. Routine is a key coping mechanism; knowing what’s going to happen ahead of time helps people to navigate the ‘everyday’ and to feel safe.

“We developed Vaximate to take people through the process step by step so they feel comfortable and are able follow it no matter where they get vaccinated. We want to take away any barriers and the fear out of the experience, which can be overwhelming for our autism community to ensure that any autistic person is fully equipped to receive a vaccine if they want one,” says Dougan.

The Vaximate tool is housed on Autism New Zealand’s Facebook and Instagram pages and includes videos and step-by-step guides. From making appointments, to what to expect afterwards, the entire vaccination process is outlined and Vaximate also has tips to stay calm plus a link to videos that can be used as an additional coping tool while going through the vaccination process.

Chanelle Moriah is an autistic adult with a needle phobia and says Vaximate would have been helpful for her when she went to get a vaccination.

“The experience of getting immunised was quite stressful,” says Chanelle. “Having something like Vaximate to take me through the steps of the vaccination process and help me prepare would have really calmed my nerves. It’s definitely a beneficial tool.”

Dougan says Autism New Zealand recognise how important it is that those with autism and their support network understand the process and are able to get vaccinated if they choose.

“We encourage all Kiwis to support autistic people to get prepared for a vaccination. The pandemic has massively disrupted all out lives, but for autistic people this can have a severe impact on their sense of security and have some potentially serious consequences for their mental health. Vaximate is bringing back routine and clarity and a feeling of safety to help our community get vaccinated.”

The Vaximate tool can be found on Autism New Zealand’s Facebook and Instagram pages and has been funded by the Ministry of Health.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Autism NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 