Auckland’s Vaccination Sites Ready To Welcome Children Aged 5 To 11

Vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies across Tāmaki Makaurau are gearing up to begin immunising 5 to 11-year-old children from tomorrow (Monday 17 January).

Vaccination sites have been working to create a family-friendly experience with activities to help kids feel comfortable including sensory toys in vaccination booths as well as stickers and activity sheets to keep them entertained while they wait in observation.

Some sites have extended their existing children’s areas adding sofas and bean bags as well as games for the children to play while they wait and new brightly coloured ‘Tamariki Time’ stickers adorn whānau rooms at many sites.

NRHCC Clinical Director Anthony Jordan says it’s all about making sure that children and their parents feel a sense of comfort when they arrive at the sites over the next few weeks.

“Our sites are really looking forward to welcoming families over the next few weeks so we can make sure our tamariki can be immunised before they return to school.

Dr Jordan has outlined some of the differences parents and children can expect with the paediatric vaccinations in this this video content.

“The vaccination dose is a third of the amount that adults get, and we also use a smaller needle. Children will need to come back for their second dose around eight weeks later to get the strongest possible protection.

“We’re encouraging people to come along as a whānau, so that anyone in the family over 18 can get their booster dose at the same time.

“We know that parents may still have questions, so we encourage you to have a chat to one of our centre staff or a trusted medical professional.”

A wide range of options are available for 5 to 11-year-olds including walk-in vaccination centres, drive-up vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies. are open for walk-ins.

From Monday, the drive-through vaccination centre at Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore opens its gates, with capacity to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day.

“We know that many people like to come along in the familiar environment of the family car. It’s an easy way for the whole whānau to get vaccinated at once, and older family members can help to reassure children by getting their booster dose at the same time.”

There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across Tāmaki Makaurau.

People can walk in or drive up any time at community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. Individual bookings will be available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

For information on centres’ opening hours and locations, please visit our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz.

© Scoop Media

