News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Exposure Update: Border-related Omicron Case

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 6:10 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

19 January 2022

The Ministry of Health can tonight confirm the whole genome sequencing of the previously reported worker at Auckland Airport and the MIQ worker’s household contact, who both tested positive yesterday, is of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As a result, the Ministry has tonight published a location of interest on its website.

One individual was in Half Moon Bay, Auckland yesterday (18 January). The initial, specific location is:

VenueDate/TimeAdvice

Ara-Tai Café Half Moon Bay

*inside seated customers*

18 January

12.30pm-2.00pm

*You are a CLOSE contact if you were a seated INSIDE customer* Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

Ara-Tai Café Half Moon Bay

*outside seated customers*

18 January

12.30pm-2.00pm

*You are a CASUAL contact if you were a seated OUTSIDE customer* Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result

Any further locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website if necessary.

We are taking a prudent approach and encouraging all Aucklanders to check the Locations of Interest website regularly and follow the advice provided. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 please get a test immediately and if you were at any of these venues contact Healthline (0800 358 5453).

A further update will be provided in the Ministry’s 1pm COVID-19 media release tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 