News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Update – 22 January

Saturday, 22 January 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

We have no new cases of COVID-19 to report in MidCentral as at 1pm on Saturday 22 January 2022.

Yesterday, 391 tests were processed across the rohe. All close contacts have so far returned negative tests. COVID-19 has not been detected in wastewater results, this is not unexpected as our confirmed case is not using the central sewerage system.

We continue to encourage people to follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website if they have visited any of the high-risk locations of interest connected to the positive Omicron case.

For the latest locations of interest please visit the Ministry of Health website here: https://bit.ly/LOIMDHB

We continue to encourage anyone in our community to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 tests are available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm all weekend.

COVID-19 tests may also be available at select General Practices for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

More information about where to get tested visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for first, second, booster and paediatric doses are available over the weekend at our two central walk-in clinics.

Palmerston North Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (Palmerston North), 38 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North, 8.30am to 4pm and at the Horowhenua AP&I Show Pop-Up Clinic at the Horowhenua Event Centre in Levin from 9am to 4pm.

Alongside these clinics, you are able to receive your COVID-19 vaccine from select pharmacies and other healthcare providers. For a complete list of clinics, please visit www.HealthPoint.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 