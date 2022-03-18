News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Additional Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Bookings Now Available In Canterbury

Friday, 18 March 2022, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

Additional bookings for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine are now available through the BookMyVaccine website.

Novavax is currently available at the Barrington Vaccination Hub at Barrington Mall, Unichem Medical Corner in Rangiora, and the Māui Clinic at South City Mall (from March 20) to people aged 18 and older as a primary vaccination course.

The Canterbury District Health Board is reviewing demand for Novavax as vaccinations progress. If the demand remains high, we will add capacity across the region to ensure more people have access to Novavax.

“We are pleased to have a third COVID-19 vaccine option and would like to thank the team at the Barrington Vaccination Hub for their hard work delivering Novavax in Canterbury,” says Tracey Maisey, ECC Incident Controller for the Omicron response for Canterbury and the West Coast DHBs.

“It is great to see two more pharmacies offering the vaccine. Our primary care teams are working really hard to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated.”

Novavax requires two doses to be considered fully vaccinated. A three-week gap is recommended between the first and second dose. Novavax is not currently available as a booster dose. It can be given to people as a second dose, as long as it is at least 28 days since they received their first dose of another COVID-19 vaccine. However, a prescription is required from a GP if a person’s first dose was not Novavax – it’s free to get a Novavax vaccine prescription.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to consider Novavax, to protect themselves and our community,” says Ms Maisey.

As more clinics gear up to offer Novavax, their details will be added to https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/.

Further information:

There is a waitlist for appointments which is managed through CANVAX. If you cannot find a suitable appointment, please contact 0800 226 829.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 