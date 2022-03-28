News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Support For St George’s Petition Grows

Monday, 28 March 2022, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Rata Midwives

Midwives who launched a petition on Friday to save St George’s maternity service in Christchurch are thrilled with the huge support from right across the country.

Sheena Ross, Jackie Coursey and Candice Milner from Rata Midwives started the petition and say they have been inundated with messages from people wanting to help.

“We’ve had phone calls, emails and the number of signatures has been increasing steadily, especially after Gemma McCaw became involved,” says Sheena. “She has personal experience of being able to make a choice when it comes to where you have your baby, and Gemma knows understands how important that is.”

Sheena Ross says primary birthing services should be increasing their capacity, not reducing.

“The Burwood primary birthing unit was the most well-used primary unit in the city. When it closed in 2016, St George’s was then the only one in the city and it is often over-subscribed. Giving birth at a primary unit or at home enhances outcomes for well-women with uncomplicated pregnancies. We are at a loss to understand why another key part of women’s health services is under threat, yet again,” says Sheena Ross who worked at Burwood until the primary unit closed.

The Rata midwives have supported a significant number of women to have their babies at St George’s, and say primary maternity units provide a vital service for communities.

“Not only are the outcomes better for mums and babies, but the whole whānau is a key part of the experience. Primary units are not like the main hospital; they provide a home away from home environment with the expert support of midwives. The loss of post-natal care option in a central city primary unit (with St George’s current reduced service) is reducing options for women,” says Sheena Ross. “We should be building more primary birthing service capacity; in fact we should have done this before Burwood closed six years ago.

St George’s was to have announced a decision any day now but it is understood the date has been extended.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Rata Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in.


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 