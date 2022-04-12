New Zealand Clinical Trial Company Conducts Study Showing Kiwis Have Strong Immune Response To Pfizer Vaccine

The findings of a new clinical study, Ka Mātau, Ka Ora, sponsored by the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research and undertaken by New Zealand’s leading clinical trial company Pacific Clinical Research Network (PCRN), have revealed a near-universal strong immune response amongst Kiwis vaccinated with the PfizerNBiotec vaccine.

PCRN Medical Director Dr Michael Williams said “It has been a privilege for our PCRN research teams at Lakeland Clinical Trials in Rotorua and Southern Clinical Trials in Christchurch to have been involved in this critical study: Ka Mātau, Ka Ora (from knowledge comes wellbeing) as part of the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupere Huaketo (VAANZ).

The intention of this study was to evaluate the vaccine-induced immune response among New Zealand’s unique population. Therefore, our core focus was to enrol high-risk or vulnerable people considered to be at the greatest risk from Covid-19 infection, selecting Māori and Pacific peoples as a priority as well as older adults, and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

“The team successfully recruited 298 participants for the study from populations considered high-risk across our two key trial sites in Rotorua and Christchurch.

“The research team at both Lakeland Clinical Trials and Southern Clinical Trials will continue testing the 298 participants for up to 12 months following their last vaccine dose to assess response to boosters, the durability of responses, and T-cell immune responses.

“We are thrilled to be part of this important research alongside the Malaghan Institute, Ministry of Health and the Human Vaccines Project and use our nationwide network of clinical research trial sites to recruit the diversity of participants required, and carry out the study,” said Dr Williams.

