Importance Of Strictly Adhering To Guidelines To Maintain Professional Boundaries Highlighted

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell today released details of a case relating to two separate complaints regarding the conduct of a nurse working in a hospital’s emergency department (ED). The complainants, broadly, both allege that the nurse touched them inappropriately and behaved inappropriately while performing nursing duties. The two incidents occurred within a week of each other.

Dr Caldwell considered that the evidence of the two complainants, was to be preferred over the evidence of the nurse (who, broadly, denied that most of the alleged behaviour occurred).

Dr Caldwell referred to the Director of Proceedings in accordance with section 45(2)(f) of the Health and Disability Commissioner Act 1994 where it will be decided whether any legal proceedings should be taken. As the nurse has since left practice, Dr Caldwell recommended that should the nurse reapply for a practising certificate, the Nursing Council assess the appropriateness of him returning to nursing and determine any necessary conditions on his practice, supervision and monitoring, and training needs.

