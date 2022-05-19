Multiple Funding Proposals Being Considered By Pharmac
Pharmac has
issued three consultations today on proposals to fund
medicines for conditions including cancer, multiple
sclerosis, hormone replacement and HIV. The treatments being
considered are estimated to benefit thousands of New
Zealanders a year. “With the $191 million
pharmaceutical budget increase over two years, we are
working our way through our options for investment list,
looking at what agreements we can now make with
suppliers,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah
Fitt. In the consultations issued today we are seeking
feedback on proposals to: The consultations have been sent to health
professionals, patient groups and others who Pharmac think
would be interested. They are available on the Pharmac
website for anyone wanting to have their
say. “Consultation is a very important step in our
process,” says Ms Fitt. “It’s how we check that the
people who will get the most benefit from the medicines will
be able to access them. We will also be working closely with
our colleagues across the health sector to plan for the
implementation of these new treatments.” “This is
just the beginning. This budget increase will mean many more
medicines being progressed for funding over the coming 12 to
24 months,” concludes Ms
Fitt. ENDS Please email media@pharmac.govt.nz
or call 021863342 if you would like to know more.
Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt will be available for
interviews between 2:30pm and 5:30pm
today. Learn
more Pharmac is getting an additional $71
million for 2022/2023 and then an additional $120 million
for 2023/2024. Today’s announcement
means Pharmac’s pharmaceutical budget for this year is now
$1.186 billion and next year it will be $1.245
billion.
Contact
us
Pharmac has issued three consultations today on proposals to fund medicines for conditions including cancer, multiple sclerosis, hormone replacement and HIV. The treatments being considered are estimated to benefit thousands of New Zealanders a year.
“With the $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over two years, we are working our way through our options for investment list, looking at what agreements we can now make with suppliers,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt.
In the consultations issued today we are seeking feedback on proposals to:
The consultations have been sent to health professionals, patient groups and others who Pharmac think would be interested. They are available on the Pharmac website for anyone wanting to have their say.
“Consultation is a very important step in our process,” says Ms Fitt. “It’s how we check that the people who will get the most benefit from the medicines will be able to access them. We will also be working closely with our colleagues across the health sector to plan for the implementation of these new treatments.”
“This is
just the beginning. This budget increase will mean many more
medicines being progressed for funding over the coming 12 to
24 months,” concludes Ms
Fitt.
ENDS
Please email media@pharmac.govt.nz or call 021863342 if you would like to know more. Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt will be available for interviews between 2:30pm and 5:30pm today.
Learn more
Pharmac is getting an additional $71 million for 2022/2023 and then an additional $120 million for 2023/2024. Today’s announcement means Pharmac’s pharmaceutical budget for this year is now $1.186 billion and next year it will be $1.245 billion.