Breast Cancer Charity Sweet Louise Wins Delivering For Good's Public Vote

Sweet Louise has won the hearts of New Zealanders, receiving the most public votes for NZ Post’s Delivering for Good programme – allowing the charity to offer more support for people living with incurable breast cancer.

NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says thousands of votes were received and congratulated Sweet Louise on their success.

The win will mean Sweet Louise receives a total of two years’ worth of free domestic courier services (approximately $21,000 worth). Ten other deserving organisations and charities were also provided one years’ worth of free domestic courier products.

“Sweet Louise are doing such amazing work providing practical and emotional support to New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer,” Baggaley said.

“The active support they provide by connecting members through meetings and regular social events aligns perfectly with Delivering for Good’s aim of improving connection, belonging and inclusion.

“We are delighted Sweet Louise won the public vote and are thrilled to support them to continue to do this valuable and inspirational work.”

Sweet Louise provides practical, emotional and social support and services for people living with incurable breast cancer, providing compassion and care they need to live as well as possible – for as long as possible.

Sweet Louise Chief Executive Officer Catrin Devonald says the support of NZ Post’s Delivering for Good programme is a huge benefit to them.

“Sweet Louise relies entirely on donations from the New Zealand public to provide our service.

“Delivering for Good support will be used to send everyone who joins Sweet Louise an initial information and membership pack and to deliver the Care Vouchers that we provide every year to New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer,” Devonald said.

Devonald said the Care Vouchers paid for services such as meal deliveries (so people can have something in the freezer when they are too exhausted to cook after treatment), for transport to hospital appointments, and to buy groceries when the hidden costs of cancer leave the pantry empty.

“Now we will be able to deliver these gifts and care packs to remote areas as well.

“The money saved, thanks to NZ Post’s Delivering for Good programme, will not only allow Sweet Louise to increase the practical support we can offer, it will also help us spread the connection and the kindness further than ever before.”

About Sweet Louise

In 2005, Scott Perkins established The Louise Perkins Foundation, named after his wife Louise, who passed away in 2004 after living for ten years with incurable breast cancer. Louise lived with absolute positivity and went about life with cancer as a small part of living rather than as a main focus of her life.

Sweet Louise was launched in 2006 with the vision of improving the quality of life for New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.

Sweet Louise relies entirely on donations and grants from individuals, organisations, and corporations to continue its work helping New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.

Membership of Sweet Louise is open to all women and men living in New Zealand who have received a diagnosis of advanced (also known as metastatic/secondary/stage 4) breast cancer.

