News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dual DHB Service Leads To Delay In Diagnosis Of Breast Cancer

Monday, 30 May 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell today released a report finding two district health boards (DHBs) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code), for failures that led to a delay in diagnosing a woman with breast cancer.

The woman’s local DHB, Wairarapa District Health Board (WDHB), does not have a permanent breast specialist surgeon, so patients are referred to Hutt Valley District Health Board (HVDHB) for breast imaging and interventional procedures.

In 2018, the woman, who was in her forties, developed a painful lump in her breast that her doctors considered was likely to be breast cancer. She underwent imaging which indicated a suspicion of cancer, but a biopsy came back negative. A multidisciplinary team at HVDHB diagnosed her with plasma cell mastitis on the basis of the biopsy result. The woman’s condition deteriorated and eventually a further biopsy was undertaken (more than two months after her initial presentation), that showed inflammatory breast cancer. The cancer was aggressive and the woman sadly passed away in 2019.

Ms McDowell was critical of HVDHB for diagnosing the woman with plasma cell mastitis, without questioning the biopsy result which did not accord with the imaging results, and that further imaging and biopsy was not recommended.

The lack of a single clinician in charge of the woman’s care contributed to the lack of recognition that this was not plasma cell mastitis. The frequent change in clinicians made it difficult for any clinician to have a full picture of the progression of the woman’s condition

"Due to multiple clinicians involved, the woman’s care was affected by the lack of clarity as to which DHB and clinician had overall responsibility for her.

"Under the Code, consumers have the right to co-operation among providers to ensure quality and continuity of services, and therefore I have found that both DHBs are equally responsible for the delay in her diagnosis," said Ms McDowell.

Ms McDowell also considered the lack of a clinical alert once the correct diagnosis was available was a critical error, and that WDHB should have a system to "red flag" abnormal results to clinicians.

"WDHB had the information needed to make an accurate diagnosis and provide the woman with appropriate care, yet its system failed to ensure that the information reached the appropriate clinicians within an appropriate time.

"This contributed to an unnecessary delay for diagnostic results in a time-critical situation. It is vital that DHBs have systems in place for alerting clinicians to abnormal test results," said Ms McDowell.

Ms McDowell recommended that WDHB and HVDHB provide an update on the changes made in response to these events, and report on any further changes implemented. She also recommended that WDHB and HVDHB provide a written apology to the woman’s husband.

Both DHBs have since made changes to their processes. To augment care continuity, WDHB created a new role to maintain visibility and continue of care for General Surgery patients across the region, and incorporate a red flag system for abnormal results into the upgrade of its patient records system. HVDHB are developing more comprehensive protocols and policies to improve its services and align and facilitate critical discussions with WDHB in the care for breast patient transfer and management.

"It is encouraging that both DHBs have acknowledged the lack of clarity in their breast service and implemented changes to their processes, and put in place a number of initiatives to improve it," said Ms McDowell.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 