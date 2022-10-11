News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Considering More Options For People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga - Pharmac has initiated consultation today to fund ustekinumab (branded as Stelara) for people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and to widen access to infliximab (branded as Remicade) for IBD-associated arthritis.

“Following the budget increase, we are working our way through our options for investment list,” says Pharmac’s chief executive Sarah Fitt. “Since 1 July 2022, we’ve funded 3 new treatments, widened access to 14 and are currently considering consultation feedback on 11 proposals. We are pleased to be using this opportunity to progress the funding of many more treatments.”

The consultation today is based on a bundle deal with pharmaceutical supplier Janssen. If approved by Pharmac, ustekinumab would be funded from 1 February 2023 for eligible people with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who have not responded to prior biologic treatments, or where the treatment was not tolerated.

“We know that IBD has a significant and ongoing impact on people who have it and their whānau,” says Ms Fitt. “In September we consulted on vedolizumab, another medicine to treat IBD. Our expert clinical advisors told us that funding both medicines would make a significant difference to the health need of people affected so we are pleased to be looking at funding this additional option. If ustekinumab is approved for funding, an estimated 500 people with IBD would benefit in the first year, increasing to up to 1500 people after a few years.

“As this provisional agreement has been reached with the supplier Janssen, the price of another medicine infliximab (branded as Remicade) has been reduced. We are also consulting on the widening of access to infliximab, another treatment for the IBD community, to treat inflammatory bowel disease-associated arthritis and would also be available from 1 February 2023.”

“We understand that New Zealanders have high expectations on having timely access to medicines, so we are pleased to progress these consultations. It’s important we listen to those who are affected by our decisions and that we are open about the treatments we are considering.” says Ms Fitt.

The consultation has been sent to health professionals, patient groups and others who Pharmac thinks would be interested. It is available on the Pharmac website for anyone wanting to have their say.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 