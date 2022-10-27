News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Inspiring Hope In Healthcare: The Future Of Medicine Conference Marks A Shift For Medical Professionals

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Maia Health Foundation

As the pressure on the healthcare system reaches a new high, The Future of Medicine conference is set to spark some timely and important conversations among practitioners.

Signalling a shift toward prevention medicine and lifestyle as treatment in the Aotearoa healthcare system, the Future of Medicine conference will take place at the B:HIVE in Auckland November 18-19.

Led by training provider PREKURE, the two-day conference is the first of its kind in Aotearoa and is set to challenge the status-quo in medicine. Eighteen world-leading medical researchers and practitioners will inspire change through interactive sessions, discussions, and presentations.

One speaker is PREKURE co-founder, author, and AUT Public Health Professor Grant Schofield, who says the event was inspired by a global trend towards a newer more effective medical system.

“In a time where our healthcare system is stretched, workers are burnt out and waitlists are growing, we have an opportunity to challenge the norm, shift the narrative, and aspire towards a progressive, thriving, future of medicine in Aotearoa.

“At PREKURE we are on a mission to contribute to expanding the human health span by bringing what we know from scientific evidence and overseas practice into tangible impact.”

Featured speakers include Professor Julia Rucklidge, the world leader in improving mental health through micronutrition, Neurologist Dr Matthew Phillips, whose world leading research shows the potential of fasting and other dietary approaches to reverse Alzheimers, Parkinsons and even slow Huntington’s disease, and Registered Nutritionist Julianne Taylor, who is on the research edge of showing how diet can relieve autoimmune disease.

The conference coincides with the PREKURE Spring graduation ceremony, which will recognise the latest intake of certified health and mental health coaches.

A recent report from PREKURE’s Diabetes programme found that when using a combination of carbohydrate diet restriction and health coaching, it is possible to prevent, and in some cases reverse Type 2 Diabetes - with all participants during the 12 week programme noting an improvement in HBA1c results, and 50% noting a clinically significant improvement.

Featured speaker GP Dr William Ferguson says, “I’m really excited about the Future of Medicine, and the role that Health Coaches can bring to general practice.

We want to ignite a conversation that will provide hope for the medical profession and everyone affected by it.”

Tickets are available from thefutureofmedicine.co, with single day and two day passes available.

 

