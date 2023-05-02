Dry July Registrations To Support Kiwis Affected By Cancer

7,500 inspiring Kiwi’s successfully spent 31 days without alcohol last July and together managed to raise over $1.2 million for New Zealanders affected by cancer. This year, the iconic Dry July campaign will return, and is looking for more people than ever to take part and support Kiwis across the nation.

Registrations are officially open for Dry July 2023. The annual challenge presents an opportunity for participants to focus on their health and take a break from alcohol while raising funds for an important cause.

Since 2012, The Dry July NZ Trust, the charitable organisation behind the campaign, has raised over $9 million for cancer organisations across New Zealand. This year, the campaign is on the hunt for thousands of Kiwis who want to support three cancer charities that operate across New Zealand, providing essential care and services.

Look Good Feel Better General Manager Clare O’Higgins says the organisation is always overwhelmed with the level of support New Zealanders show the campaign.

“We are excited to see what 2023 holds,” she says. “We are looking forward to another year of Kiwis stepping up to the challenge and helping those on their cancer journey.”

“There could be many reasons why people choose to sign up to Dry July,” she says. “But whatever the reason, every donation supports practical cancer programmes in New Zealand that make a huge difference.

“We’re thrilled to continue with this campaign for another year to help Kiwis face cancer with confidence. From rehabilitation programmes to wellness workshops, each service improves the lives of patients and their whānau”.

This year’s funds will support three beneficiaries; Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation, all of which have been enabled to deliver specific programs for those affected by cancer, all thanks to last year’s Dry July funds.

Demand for cancer support and rehabilitation programmes has never been higher in Aotearoa, and the funding made possible by the campaign has allowed more New Zealanders to be supported through ongoing complications, personal journeys and the ups and downs that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Funding raised from Dry July is instrumental in allowing these charities to continue to widen the practical support for men and women at all stages of their cancer treatment.

A month off alcohol also has positive personal health benefits, such as sleeping better, having more energy, and of course, no hangovers. Not only are you helping others, but you’re also helping yourself! It’s a win-win.

Registrations for Dry July 2023 are now open. To sign up, sponsor a friend, join as a team or workplace please visit www.dryjuly.co.nz.

For updates, follow Dry July on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ENDS

About Dry July

The Dry July campaign challenges people to give up alcohol for the month of July and raise funds for people affected by cancer. People can participate as individuals or may choose to create a team or participate as a workplace team.

Dry July started in Australia in 2008, when three mates decided to abstain from alcohol for a month to raise money for a cause close to their hearts. Hoping to raise $3,000 to buy a TV for their local hospital’s waiting room, the initial campaign was a huge success and ended up raising over $250,000.

The Dry July campaign launched in New Zealand in 2012, run by the Dry July NZ Trust, and has since had over 61,000 people take part, and raised over $9 million to support cancer patients, their families and carers.

Media enquiries

For more information or to arrange an interview with a Dry July spokesperson please contact:

Amy McWhannell, Wright Communications

0274 889 460 or amy@wrightcommunications.co.nz

PRINZ PR Consultancy of the Year Winner: 2017, 2020, 2021

Amy McWhannell – Account Manager

DDI: +64 9 366 2455, Mobile: 0274 889 460

Level 2, The Annex, 41 Shortland Street, Auckland

www.wrightcommunications.co.nz

© Scoop Media

