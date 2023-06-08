Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Seeks Feedback On Widening Access And Transitioning To A Biosimilar Trastuzumab

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac is considering awarding Principal Supply to a biosimilar brand of trastuzumab (branded as Herzuma), and widening access to include those with stomach (gastric) cancer, from 1 December 2023. Consultation on the proposal opens today.

“Pharmac has funded the biologic brand of trastuzumab (branded as Herceptin) since 2005 for the treatment of breast cancer, with approximately 900 people using the medicine last year,” says Pharmac’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr David Hughes.

“Biologics are among the most expensive medicines that Pharmac funds, with the cost of trastuzumab in the top 5 gross medicines costs in 2021 and 2022. Transitioning from Herceptin to biosimilar Herzuma would release significant funds for Pharmac to invest in other medicines for the benefit of New Zealanders, including widening access to trastuzumab to New Zealanders with stomach (gastric) cancer. This is the Pharmac model in action – where we maximise our fixed budget, to negotiate savings and increase access to medicines.”

Herzuma has been used in New Zealand private hospitals since 2019, in Australia since 2018 and is approved by Medsafe as a safe and effective medicine.

“We expect most people who take trastuzumab would be able to change to the Herzuma brand of trastuzumab,” says Dr Hughes. “We are, however, proposing that we fund Herzuma under Principal Supply Status so there is an allowance for some people to return to Herceptin if required. Prescribers would be able to apply for ongoing funded Herceptin for these patients.”

Pharmac has worked with advocacy groups including the Breast Cancer Foundation, Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition, and Sweet Louise to ensure that the process has been informed by the views of those directly impacted by this change.

Pharmac’s consultation on trastuzumab is open for anyone to have their say.
 

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 